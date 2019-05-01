Angel Perdomo Promoted to Triple-A San Antonio

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced two roster moves on Wednesday prior to their game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo has been promoted to Triple-A San Antonio, while right-handed pitcher Johan Belisario has been added to the Shuckers roster.

Perdomo gets the call to Triple-A for the first time in his career. Signed as a minor league free agent by the Brewers in November, Perdomo was lights out in his first foray into Double-A. The tall lefty went 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in seven appearances with the Shuckers, holding opponents to a .128 batting average against. The 24-year-old turned in six scoreless outings and earns a promotion after not allowing a run in his last 10.2 innings with the Shuckers.

In a corresponding roster move, Belisario returns to the Shuckers from the Rocky Mountain Vibes. In four appearances out of the bullpen for Biloxi this season, the right hander didn't allow a run, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Belisario did make one start for Biloxi, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits while not walking a batter and striking out two. He is scheduled to start for the Shuckers in their series opener against the Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night.

