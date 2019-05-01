Weigel, Walker, Hursh Blank Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener

May 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - Patrick Weigel, Jeremy Walker, and Jason Hursh combined to shut out the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-16) on just seven hits Wednesday night as the Mississippi Braves (11-13) opened their ten-game homestand with a 2-0 victory. The shutout was the second in three games for the M-Braves after blanking Mobile 6-0 on Sunday. The trio combined to strike out 11 Jacksonville batters and walk none.

Weigel worked a season-long 3.0 innings on just 37 pitches as he continues his return from Tommy John Surgery. Weigel allowed no hits, no walks and struck out four. Walker (W, 1-2) took the baton from Weigel and dealt 5.0 innings of shutout baseball, striking out seven and walking none, scattering six hits. Walker has 23 strikeouts to just one walk over 27 innings and has gone 5+ innings in all five relief appearances. Of Walker's 71 pitches on Wednesday night, 55 were strikes.

Offensively Drew Waters started the M-Braves' first inning with a hit for a sixth consecutive game. With two outs in the first, Andy Wilkins worked a ten-pitch at-bat against Jacksonville starter Josh Roeder (L, 0-1) and singled home Alejandro Salazar to give the M-Braves a 1-0 lead.

Waters opened the top of the sixth inning with his league-leading 12th double and 15th extra-base hit and subsequently scored on a single by Cristian Pache. The 20-year-old duo, separated by just 41 days in age, have combined for 21 multi-hit games this season and 25 extra-base hits. Mississippi led 2-0. Pache ranks fourth in the league in batting at .330 and Waters ranks fifth at .327.

Waters, Pache and Salazar combined for six of Mississippi's nine hits on Wednesday.

Jason Hursh (S, 2) took over in the ninth and surrendered a two-out double but threw up a scoreless frame to secure his second save. The clubs combined for 21 strikeouts and no walks resulting in the fastest game at Trustmark Park this season, 2 hours, 10-minutes.

The M-Braves will go for their second win of the series on Thursday night against Jacksonville. LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.82) starts for the M-Braves against LHP McKenzie Mills (1-3, 5.21) for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy 16 oz domestic beer and 16 oz fountain drinks for just $2 each!

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursday's this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Cornhole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.

For tickets or more information, fans can call 888-BRAVES4, or visit mississippibraves.com.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.