Biscuits Turn Three, Beat BayBears, 3-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Josh Fleming (3-1) allowed just one run over eight masterful innings, the Biscuits (16-9) turned their first triple play ever, scored three runs for a sixth-straight game, and beat the Mobile BayBears (11-14), 3-1, on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Fleming turned out the longest start of the season for any Biscuits pitcher so far, and got some help in the first inning thanks to a Jesus Sanchez RBI-groundout off BayBears pitcher Jesus Castillo (0-4). The Biscuits have now outscored their opponents in the first inning, 14-2, this season.

Fleming would allow back-to-back singles to Roberto Baldoquin and Bo Way to start the fifth, before Roberto Pena chopped a ball to third. That's when Kevin Padlo smartly nabbed the chopper and stepped on third for the first out, then slung to second for the second out, before Tristan Gray threw to first, which was dug out by Dalton Kelly for the improbable 5-4-3 triple play, the first in Biscuits history.

Kelly would hit an RBI-double to make it 2-0 and then Sanchez would come through with an RBI-single in the subsequent at-bat to make it a 3-0 game. Brandon Sandoval would spoil Fleming's shutout bid in the eighth with a sac fly, but Phoenix Sanders worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

The Biscuits will try to make it eight wins in nine games on Thursday morning when RHP Ricardo Pinto (2-1) clashes with RHP Matt Ball (0-1) at 10:35 AM CT on the second Grand Slam School Day of the year.

