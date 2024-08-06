Shuckers Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener

August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Craig Yoho and OF Carlos Rodriguez have been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. INF Ethan Murray has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and K.C. Hunt has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 28 players. Hunt has been assigned the No. 27.

Hunt, a former pitcher with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, will make his Double-A debut on Saturday, August 10 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Hunt will make his Keesler Federal Park debut when the Shuckers return for a home series against the Mississippi Braves between August 13-18. Hunt has a 7-1 record and a 1.95 ERA over 19 appearances and 8 starts between Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin this season.

