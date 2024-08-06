Rocket City Held Silent in Series Opener

August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-54, 13-19) were silenced after the first inning in a 7-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons (12-22, 53-50) on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas started hot as outfielder Gustavo Campero, who was also named the Southern League's Player of the Month for July, crushed a leadoff 425-foot homer to put Rocket City in front. Campero's 14th home run made him the Trash Pandas active leader in that category.

Birmingham fought back with five runs in the second inning against Trash Pandas starting pitcher Victor Mederos (L, 4-8). The Barons offense tallied five base hits during the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

Neither team scored a run for the next four frames until the Barons broke the streak in the seventh with a two-run home run from infielder Shawn Goosenberg. That was the only blemish on Trash Pandas reliever Brett Kerry's outing after he tossed 5.1 innings and struck out seven batters. Birmingham finished with 14 hits for the ballgame.

Campero went 2-4 with his homer and a double. Designated hitter Orlando Martinez chipped in with two singles in four at-bats. Rocket City was held to only five hits on the evening.

Trash Pandas second baseman Christian Moore, the eighth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, finished 0-4 in his Toyota Field debut.

The attendance for the contest was 4,419, which is the largest Tuesday night crowd of the season for Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas will look to bounce back against the Barons on Wednesday for $1 Hot Dog Night. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Samuel Aldegheri (RCT) vs. Jairo Iriarte (BIR)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.