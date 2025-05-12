Rada, Trash Pandas Win Series Finale over Biscuits on Mother's Day

MADISON, Ala. - The Trash Pandas were four outs away from being swept at home by the Montgomery Biscuits before a two-out, two-run single from centerfielder Nelson Rada in the sixth inning propelled the home team to a 7-5 win in game two of a doubleheader. Rocket City dropped game one 9-4, giving Montgomery five out of six games in the series.

The Biscuits raced to an early 3-0 lead in game one thanks to a three-run first. An RBI groundout from rightfielder Colton Ledbetter and a two-run homer from first baseman Will Simpson did the trick as Simpson homered for the third time in the series.

Montgomery added to its lead with two in the third and one in the fourth. An RBI single from Ledbetter and a dropped flyball from Rocket City leftfielder Caleb Ketchup made the score 5-0 before a wild pitch from reliever Houston Harding in the fifth gave the Biscuits a six-run lead.

The Trash Pandas got on the board with an unearned run in the fourth. Second baseman Christian Moore walked, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a passed ball. Montgomery got the run back in the fifth when designated hitter Tatem Levins rifled a single to score leftfielder Matthew Etzel and make the score 7-1.

Rocket City crept back into the game with two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Moore and Rada went back-to-back with RBI singles in the fifth, while a sac fly from Ketchup in the sixth made the count 7-4. However, the Biscuits put the game away with two in the seventh on RBI singles from Levins and catcher Ricardo Genovas to make the count 9-4.

The win went to reliever Roel Garcia (1-0) of the Biscuits after he allowed a run and struck out two on a hit in 1.1 innings. The loss fell to Trash Pandas starter George Klassen (1-0) after the righty allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits over 3.1 frames.

Montgomery jumped to a 4-0 lead in game two thanks to a pair of runs in the first and third innings.

In the first, Levins provided a two-run double to put Montgomery on the board, while a sac fly from shortstop Brayden Taylor and an RBI double by rightfielder Willy Vasquez gave the Biscuits an early lead.

The Trash Pandas stormed back with four in the third as four walks and three hits got Rocket City back in the game. Ketchup scored the first run on a wild pitch, before an RBI single from Moore and a two-run double by first baseman Sam Brown tied the game.

Montgomery retook the lead in the fifth on an RBI seeing-eye single by Ledbetter, who finished the twin-bill 4-8 with four singles, three RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored.

Rocket City would come back, though, with three runs to take control of the game in the sixth. A single, sac bunt, walk, and passed ball put runners at second and third with two away when Rada looped a two-strike RBI single into right-center to give the Trash Pandas the lead. Rada would then steal second and score a huge insurance run on a fielding error from Montgomery reliever Jonny Cuevas.

Closer Jared Southard (1) notched his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 seventh inning with a strikeout. Fellow reliever Samy Natera Jr. (3-0) won with a scoreless sixth on a walk. The loss went to Biscuits reliever Trevor Martin (1-1) after he surrendered three runs, two earned on two hits with two walks in 0.2 frames.

For game one, Simpson finished 3-4 with a homer, two RBI, and two runs scored for Montgomery while Genorves went 2-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run. Levins finished 3-6 for the doubleheader with four RBI and a run.

Rada finished the doubleheader by going 5-7 with five singles, three RBI, two runs, and a stolen base. Rada finished 8-19 for the series with eight singles, three RBI, three runs, and four stolen bases.

Brown continued his torrid streak by going 3-8 for the two games with two doubles and two RBI. He has now reached base safely in 18 of his last 20 games while batting .373 with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

The Trash Pandas will hit the road for the next two weeks, starting with a six-game series Tuesday against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans can hear the game on 97.7 HD-2, Bally Live, or through trashpandasbaseball.com. The team returns home on May 27th when it kicks off a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

