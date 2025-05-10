Trash Pandas and Biscuits Postponed by Rain on Saturday Night

May 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - Tonight's scheduled game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a Sunday, May 11, doubleheader at Toyota Field featuring two seven-inning games. Game one starts at 12:05 p.m., and game two starts roughly 45 minutes after the completion of game one. Tickets will get fans into both games. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. Fans with Saturday tickets can exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2025 home game.

Updated Sunday Promotional Information | First Pitch: 12:05 pm | All Gates Open: 11:00 am

Mother's Day Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear special Mother's Day-themed jerseys in game two of the doubleheader. The jerseys are in partnership with the Clearview Cancer Institute to be auctioned off to benefit the Caring Link.

Mother's Day Belt Bag Giveaway: The first 1,000 ladies will receive a pink Trash Pandas belt bag!

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game. Tomorrow, the time will be 11:10 to 11:30 am, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes : Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com

