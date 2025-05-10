Game Info: Saturday, May 10 vs. Montgomery: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

May 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (9-20, 4 th SL North, 6.5 GB) vs. Montgomery Biscuits - TB (17-13, T-2 nd SL South, 2.0 GB)

Pitching Matchup: RHP George Klassen (0-2, 4.35) vs. RHP Brody Hopkins (2-1, 4.45)

GAME: 30 of 137 - Home Game: 19 of 68

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Saturday, May 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Postgame Fireworks: Fireworks, powered by Astrion will light up the night sky over Toyota Field again after Saturday's game.

Princess Night: Join us for our annual Princess Night, which features guest appearances from Belle, Ariel, and Princess Merida! We have a special ticket package available, which includes a shimmering wand and access to the pregame on-field princess parade!

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a six-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field ... The Pandas went 3-2 during the recent road trip at Knoxville, with one game being canceled ... Rocket City is 1-9 this season against the Biscuits, and will see Montgomery 18 times in 2025 ... Rocket City dropped 5 of 6 from the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium, April 15-20 ... the Pandas and Biscuits will meet one final time, June 24-29 at Riverwalk Stadium.

TRASH PANDAS DROP FOURTH-STRAIGHT TO BISCUITS: The Biscuits defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas for a fourth-straight day, this time 4-1. Friday was the SAIC Armed Forces Night, attracting 5,475 fans at Toyota Field. The Biscuits began scoring in the second inning with Brayden Taylor's double and a sacrifice fly from Tatem Levens, leading to a 2-0 advantage. Despite a strong 6-inning performance from Rocket City's Joel Hurtado, the Biscuits extended their lead in the sixth inning after taking advantage of walks and a passed ball. Owen Wild, in his first career start against the Trash Pandas, pitched 5 shutout innings for the Biscuits, giving up just two hits. The Trash Pandas finally scored in the seventh inning but couldn't close the gap. In the eighth, the Biscuits solidified their lead with more back-to-back singles and another sacrifice fly from Taylor. The Trash Pandas managed five walks during the game, including three from Nelson Rada, while Denzer Guzman and has reached base in 22 of 24 games. Sam Brown's five-game hitting streak ended with this loss.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: Infielder Sam Brown has reached base safely in 16 of his last 18 games, since April 18, leading the league with a .373 (22-for-59) batting average, five extra-base hits, 11 RBI, 10 walks, and a .957 OPS. He had an 11-game on-base streak from April 17-30.

Brown among the league leaders ... The Washington State product now ranks among the Southern Leagle leaders in batting average (9th, .284), OBP (8th, .375), hits (T-9th, 27), and triples (T-3rd, 2),

START ME UP: After a slow start, the starting rotation has performed exceptionally well lately. Over the last 15 games, the rotation has a 3.10 ERA, allowing 27 earned runs over 78.1 innings, while recording 30 walks and 80 strikeouts. Four starters are currently ranked among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts: Sam Aldegheri (T-10th with 29), George Klassen (T-5th with 34), Mitch Farris (T-7th with 32), and Walbert Urena (T-10th with 29). Additionally, Joel Hurtado ranks 4th in the league with a 2.48 ERA, and 3rd in innings pitched at 32.2, while Aldegheri ranks 2nd in the league with 33.0 innings pitched.

C-MO IS HEATING UP: Christian Moore has reached base in nine of his last 10 games, batting .289. The Angels' top prospect and the 8th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft had a memorable return to Knoxville last week, hitting a home run and finishing 3-for-5 on April 28 at Covenant Health Park. While at the University of Tennessee, he set a single-season record with 34 home runs while leading the team with a .375 batting average and 74 RBIs. Notably, he also recorded the second cycle in College World Series history, which played a crucial role in helping the Volunteers secure their first national championship.

DENZER'S STILL GETTING ON BASE: Rocket City shortstop Denzer Guzman has reached in 21 of his last 23 games, and ranks T-6th in the Southern League with four home runs, T-9th in extra-base hits (9), and T-10th in RBIs (15).

- Guzman had his league-best 14-game on-base streak snapped on April 29 in Knoxville. The streak began on April 11, and over it, the 21-year-old reached base 26 times, batting .327 with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, nine walks, a .433 OBP, and .984 OPS.

WALK THIS WAY: The Trash Pandas are 3rd in the Southern League, and rank T-8th in Double-A with 130 walks in 28 games (4.6 per game). The Pandas walked 12 times in the 5-1 win over Birmingham on April 23, two shy of the most in a single game in club history. The Pandas walked 14 times in a 17-4 win at Chattanooga on June 25, 2024. Christian Moore ranks T-4th in the Southern League with 19 walks.

PANDAS ADD VETERAN ARMS: On Wednesday, the Trash Pandas added a pair of right-handed pitchers in 28-year-old Jordan Holloway and 31-year-old Sean Poppen. Both were signed in April and have combined for 78 MLB appearances since 2019. Holloway appeared in 15 games for Miami in 2021-22, and Poppen pitched in 63 MLB games for the Twins, Pirates, Rays, and Diamondbacks. He also pitched in the Southern League for Pensacola in 2018 and Chattanooga in 2019, while they were affiliated with the Twins.

On Saturday, the Trash Pandas added LHP José Quijada, who hasn't pitched since spring training. Over his four-plus years of MLB service, he holds a career 4.64 ERA in 140 relief appearances for both the Marlins and the Angels, with 172 strikeouts compared to 84 walks over 128.0 innings pitched. was claimed off waivers by the Angels on February 10, 2020, after being designated for assignment by the Marlins on February 3, 2020. He has since served as a bullpen arm for the Halos. His 2023 season was cut short due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. After recovering, he returned in 2024, not allowing a run in 17 of 22 outings for the Angels, including a streak of 12 consecutive scoreless appearances (11.0 innings) between August 14 and September 18.







Southern League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.