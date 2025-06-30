George Klassen Named to 2025 All-Star Futures Game

MADISON, Ala. - Rocket City Trash Pandas right-handed pitcher George Klassen has been chosen to participate in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game. This 26th edition of the Futures Game will take place at 3:00 pm CT on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Klassen will represent the Trash Pandas and the Los Angeles Angels as a member of the American League team roster.

Currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Angels organization, Klassen was originally a 6th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies out of the University of Minnesota in 2023. After overcoming Tommy John surgery, he made his professional debut in 2024 before being traded to the Angels midseason.

Klassen has delivered several standout performances during the 2025 season. On June 13, he pitched 6.0 scoreless innings, recording five strikeouts and allowing only two hits in a 4-1 victory over Pensacola. This marked his first win since May 4, when he threw 5.0 innings with one earned run, five strikeouts, and one walk in a doubleheader against Knoxville. On April 22, he struck out nine batters over 5.1 shutout innings against Birmingham. Klassen also impressed in the Spring Breakout Game on March 16, where he pitched a clean inning with one strikeout against Cubs prospects. His season faced a setback when he was placed on the Injured List from May 13 to June 1 and was placed in concussion protocol after being struck in the head by a 90 mph line drive off the bat of Montgomery's Hunter Stovall on May 11.

In his first full professional season in 2024, Klassen dominated while playing for Single-A Clearwater, finishing the season 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 38.0 innings. He earned the Florida State League Pitcher of the Month award for April and was named a Florida State League Postseason All-Star. Following a midseason trade to the Angels, Klassen played for High-A Tri-City, Low-A Inland Empire, and eventually the Rocket City Trash Pandas, where he completed the year. In seven starts with Rocket City, he went 2-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28.2 innings, highlighted by a no-hit performance with 12 strikeouts on September 14, earning him the Southern League Pitcher of the Week award. Overall, Klassen compiled a 6-5 record across four levels with a 3.10 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 93.0 innings.

So far this season, the Port Washington, WI native has a 6.99 ERA over 13 outings, with 57 strikeouts and 22 walks in 47.2 innings pitched.

In collaboration with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, and the 30 Major League Clubs, Major League Baseball selected the 25 players named to each team. All Major League organizations are represented, and players from all player development leagues were eligible for selection. Complete Futures Game rosters, including prospect analysis and rankings, can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

