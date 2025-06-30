Thomas White, Joe Mack to Represent Marlins at All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta

June 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Former Pensacola Blue Wahoos catcher Joe Mack

PENSACOLA, FL - Major League Baseball announced Monday the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, including Blue Wahoos pitcher Thomas White and former Blue Wahoos catcher Joe Mack as representatives of the Miami Marlins.

White, 20, joined the Blue Wahoos earlier this month and has allowed just one earned run over 7.2 innings in his first two Double-A starts. Selected 35th overall in the 2023 Draft, he is rated the top prospect in the Marlins organization and the #29 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Mack, 22, starred for the Blue Wahoos in 2024 and began the 2025 season in Pensacola before an April promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville. A MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove catcher for the Blue Wahoos in 2024, Mack is rated the #5 prospect in the Marlins organization and the #94 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

White becomes the 11th player to participate in the annual prospect showcase while representing the Blue Wahoos, joining RHP Kyle Lotzkar (2012), RHP Robert Stephenson (2014), OF Jesse Winker (2014), OF Kyle Waldrop (2015), 3B Nick Senzel (2017), RHP Max Meyer (2021), LHP Jake Eder (2021), RHP Eury Pérez (2022), IF Nasim Nuñez (2023), and LHP Patrick Monteverde (2023).

The 26th edition of the Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 12th at Truist Park in Atlanta, and will be followed by the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players named to each team. Each Major League organization is represented and players from all player development leagues were eligible to be selected. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

