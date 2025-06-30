Columbus Clingstones Pitcher JR Ritchie Selected to 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Major League Baseball announced today that Columbus Clingstones right-hander JR Ritchie has been named to the National League roster for the 26th All-Star Futures Game. The game will be played at Truist Park on Saturday, July 12 in Atlanta.

Ritchie, 22, is ranked as the Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Between High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus this season, he is 4-4 with a 2.51 ERA (21 ER in 75.1 IP), 0.96 WHIP, .175 opponent batting average, and one complete-game shutout across 14 combined starts.

The Bainbridge Island, Washington native was selected by the Braves in the first round (35th overall) in 2022 from Bainbridge High School in Washington. For his minor league career, Ritchie is 6-10 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, .193 opponent average, and five quality starts across 35 appearances (34 starts).

Ritchie will be joined on the National League roster by former Clingstones teammate Hayden Harris, now pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett. A member of Columbus' inaugural Opening Day roster, Harris went 4-0 with a 0.79 ERA (2 ER in 22.2 IP), 0.79 WHIP, and a .147 opponent batting average over 18 appearances this season with the Clingstones.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta and airs live on MLB Network with simulcasts on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App.







Southern League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.