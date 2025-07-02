Pitching Dominates as Columbus Sweeps Montgomery in Doubleheader

July 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL., - Atlanta Braves' No. 23 prospect Ian Mejia worked a complete game in the opener of a doubleheader to set up a Wednesday of winning for the Columbus Clingstones (4-4, 30-44) over the Montgomery Biscuits (6-2, 44-33) at Riverwalk Stadium. Columbus took the first game 6-1 before shutting out Montgomery in game two 1-0.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Columbus broke out offensively in the first inning for a pair of runs with RBI singles from David McCabe and EJ Exposito before Mejia (W, 8-1) saw the mound in the home half. A two-run double from Adam Zebrowski expanded the lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Brock Jones launched a solo home run for the Biscuits' only run on Wednesday in the bottom of the third. Geraldo Quintero punched right back with a towering two-run home run (9) in the top of the fourth to make it 6-1, Columbus. Mejia went the distance for his eighth quality start of the season.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Montgomery loaded the bases with nobody on against LJ McDonough in the fourth inning before he responded with a strikeout of Tres Barrera and a 5-2-3 double play to emerge from the frame unscathed. With the game still scoreless in the seventh inning, McCabe led off the frame with a double in front of a go-ahead RBI single from Drew Compton.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Mejia (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) went the distance for his eighth win of the season while Quintero (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Zebrowski (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) added multi-RBI games. For Montgomery, Jones (1-for-2, HR, RBI) delivered his second home run of the season.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Amos Willingham, Brian Moran, Austin Smith, and McDonough combined for 7.0 scoreless innings in a bullpen game for Columbus. Compton finished the day 4-for-7 with an RBI.

Notable: Mejia turned in the first complete game in Clingstones' history, and the fourth of his career. Quintero tallied a new single-season career-high ninth home run in game one. Moran recorded his first Double-A win since April 16, 2018, with Tulsa (Double-A, LA Dodgers). Columbus swept Montgomery in a doubleheader for the second time this season and has yet to split a doubleheader through four total twin-bills in team history.

Next Game (Thursday, July 3): Columbus at Montgomery, 7:35 pm ET at Riverwalk Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Lucas Braun (3-2, 4.58 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for Montgomery.

Next Home Game (Friday, July 4): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.