Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Celebrate Stars, Stripes, and Baseball on July 4

July 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Baseball, fireworks, and the Fourth of July take center stage as the Columbus Clingstones the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays) host a star-spangled weekend at Synovus Park.

The series features a patriotic Post-Game Fireworks show on July 4 and a Floppy Hat Giveaway on July 5.

Here is a full look at the homestand:

Friday, July 4 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Piedmont Health): Stick around after the game for a star-spangled spectacular fireworks show.

- 4th of July Celebration: Celebrate the 4th of July with our national pastime. The Clingstones will sport patriotic jerseys available for purchase through a silent auction during the game with proceeds benefitting Piedmont Columbus Regional Bill and Olivia Amos Children's Hospital.

- Pre-Game BBQ Rib Eating Contest (Presented by Moe's Original BBQ): Get in the spirit of the holiday with the Moe's Original BBQ Rib Eating Contest in the WC Bradley Backyard. Stay tuned on Clingstones social media for further updates and information on how to register.

Saturday, July 5 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Floppy Hat Giveaway (Presented by Cutwater): The first 1,000 fans (21 and over) will keep the sun out of their eyes all summer long with a Clingstones Floppy Hat.

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

Sunday, July 6 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- 706 Day: Join the Clingstones as they pay tribute to their hometown with SCRAMBLED DOGS available for the first time ever in the stadium concessions and select merchandise available in The Orchard Team Store for $7.06!!

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

- Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers):. All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







