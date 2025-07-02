Lookouts Take Barons Down 3-1 on Wednesday Night

July 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts get the 3-1 win over the Birmingham Barons before 2,275 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. The Barons lost 3-1 to the Lookouts on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights in this series.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch (4-3, 1.71) pitched 7.0 innings, giving up seven hits, one earned run, and no walks with two strikeouts. Dalton Roach pitched the last two innings, giving up two hits, an earned run, and no walks with a strikeout.

In the top of the second inning, Chattanooga scored first in the game when Austin Hendrick grounded into a force out, and Cam Collier scored, and the Lookouts took the 1-0 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Hendrick singled to left field, scoring Jay Allen II, and the Lookouts won 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jacob Gonzalez's sacrifice fly to left field scored William Bergolla, and the Barons still trailed 2-1. In the top of the eighth inning, Sal Steward hit his tenth home run of the season, and the Lookouts won 3-1. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Rikuu Nishida singled to right field, scoring Caden Connor. The Barons trailed 3-2. With two runners on base, the Barons grounded out and the Lookouts took the 3-2 win.

For the Barons, Connor had two hits and a run scored. Also, he has a 25-game on-base streak. Nishida had two hits, an RBI, and a walk. Gonzalez had a hit and an RBI for the Barons.







