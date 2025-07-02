Montgomery Swept in Doubleheader against Columbus

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Brody Hopkins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (44-33) were swept in a doubleheader against the Columbus Clingstones (30-44) on Wednesday.

After the series opener was postponed from its originally-planned Tuesday date, the Wednesday schedule consisted of back-to-back seven-inning games.

Game 1

Montgomery dropped game one to Columbus 6-1 in the afternoon showing.

Brock Jones smashed a solo home run deep to right field to give Montgomery its only run of the series opener.

The loss goes against Dan Hammer. Hammer did earn a pair of strikeouts in his 1.2 innings on the mound. Reliever Ryan Shreve managed to put together three punch outs for himself, allowing two runs in three innings.

Game 2

Montgomery dropped game two in the final inning, giving up a run to lose 1-0.

It was a strong night for Will Simpson. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 in game two and 3-for-6 combined. This marks the eighth multi-hit game of the year for Simpson.

Brody Hopkins pitched a complete game and accounted for nine strikeouts in the nightcap. Seven innings pitched marks a career high for Hopkins. He allowed just five hits and one run.

The third game of the home series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Blake Burkhalter is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

