Biscuits Drop Home Series Finale to Columbus

July 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Cooper Kinney slides into third with a triple

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (44-34, 6-3) had their Independence Day celebration game spoiled by the Columbus Clingstones (31-44, 5-4) in a 4-2 loss on Thursday night.

Homer Bush Jr. impressed in front of the crowd of 5,346. The 23-year-old finished with two hits along with the early run scored for Montgomery.

Cooper Kinney gave Montgomery life from the plate. Kinney finished 2-for-3 and batting in both of the Biscuits' runs off a single and triple.

It was a strong showing in the return of Yoniel Curet. Getting his first start with the Biscuits this season, Curet put up three strikeouts in two scoreless innings and only gave up one hit.

JJ Goss was dealing out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher accounted for a team-leading four punchouts and just two hits.

The club will go on the road to continue facing off against the Columbus Clingstones (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) from July 4-6. Montgomery returns home from July 18-20 for a three-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers at Riverwalk Stadium.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

