Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos, 2-1, in Pitcher's Duel in Series Finale

July 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (47-31, 5-4) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (40-37, 6-2), 2-1, at Blue Wahoos Stadium in the series finale on Thursday night. Despite the loss, Brett Wichrowski lowered his season ERA to 2.35 with one earned run allowed across 5.2 innings with three strikeouts. It marked the fourth time in Wichrowski's last five starts that he allowed one earned run or less.

The Shuckers took a 1-0 lead off Blue Wahoos' starter Robby Snelling on Zavier Warren's 10 th home run of the year, a solo home run to left, in the second. The home run marked Warren's fifth consecutive season with at least 10 home runs, the longest active streak by a Brewers Minor League player. The Blue Wahoos took the lead in the sixth with a two-RBI single from Michael Snyder to right, making it 2-1. The Shuckers dragged the Blue Wahoos' bullpen through the final four innings, forcing Nelson Belgrave and Josh Ekness to throw 86 combined pitches, but the pair limited the Shuckers to two hits and no runs. Nelson Belgrave (3-0) earned the win while Josh Ekness (8) earned the save. Brett Wichrowski (1-3) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Mike Boeve (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance and finished the series by going 5-for-10 with a triple, a walk and two hit-by-pitches. Boeve now owns a .441 average (15-for-34) and a 1.290 OPS across nine games at Blue Wahoos Stadium in his career.

The Shuckers open a nine-game homestand on Friday with a three-game series against the Blue Wahoos that begins at 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Tate Kuehner (6-4, 2.64) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Ike Buxton (0-1, 13.50) for the Blue Wahoos. It's the biggest night of the year as the Shuckers celebrate July 4th at Keesler Federal Park for the first time since 2017. Gates will open early at 5:00 p.m. with the Shuckers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza beginning after the final out. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

