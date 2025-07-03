Shuckers Return for July 4 Fireworks Extravaganza as Part of 9-Game Homestand

July 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - After a nine-game road trip, the Biloxi Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park for nine games in 10 days featuring the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons! It all begins on July 4 with the Shuckers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, the largest show of the year! Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the newly renovated Kloud7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 6:35 p.m.

It's the biggest night of the year as the Shuckers celebrate July 4 th at Keesler Federal Park for the first time since 2017 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos! Gates will open early at 5:00 p.m. with the Shuckers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza beginning after the final out.

SATURDAY, JULY 5, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will celebrate their 10 th anniversary season with a Shuckers 10th Anniversary Rope Hat presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for the first 1,000 fans. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the Heart of Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch.

SUNDAY, JULY 6, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will round out their only three-game home series of the season with Fun Day Sunday! Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

TUESDAY, JULY 8, 6:05 p.m.

The homestead continues as the Shuckers welcome the Birmingham Barons with a No. 23 Tobias Myers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of the team's 10th anniversary season and the Shuckers single-season strikeout king for the first 250 fans. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9, 11:05 a.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. The Shuckers will play their final morning game of the season with a Camp Day game. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 10, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, JULY 11, 6:35 p.m.

Stay after the game for Fireworks Friday presented by Stifel! It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season.

SATURDAY, JULY 12, 6:05 p.m.

Keep the sun away during the summer months with a Beach Chickens Straw Hat presented by Farm Families of Mississippi for the first 1,000 fans. It's a must-have for Schooner's Splash Zone and the boardwalk at Keesler Federal Park! Enjoy unique food items as the Shuckers will wear specialty jerseys and caps to celebrate the Biloxi Beach Chickens.

SUNDAY, JULY 13, 1:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will finish out a nine-game homestand with Fun Day Sunday and a 1:05 p.m. start. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







