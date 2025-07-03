Checking in on Former Smokies

July 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







With the MLB All-Star starters officially selected last night, the Cubs were able to earn two starters on the National League's team this year, including former Smokie, Pete Crow-Armstrong. Kyle Tucker will be joining Crow-Armstrong in the outfield, but Smokies fans are focused on their former minor league All-Star.

Given the success of recent Smokies like Crow-Armstrong and the upcoming MLB All-Star break, it's a good time to look back at some other former Smokies All-Stars

Pete Crow-Armstrong: An All-Star at every level

Since his electric start to the season in March and April, Crow-Armstrong has been in the conversation to start this year's All-Star game in Atlanta. He has come back down to Earth since his hot start with a .772 OPS in June, but his overall stats remain sparkling nonetheless.

Slashing .265/.301/.537, Crow-Armstrong's power numbers have carried him to earn the start in Atlanta. The power may surprise other baseball fans, but Smokies fans are all too familiar with the power he can provide.

In 2023, Crow-Armstrong was selected to represent the Cubs in the Futures Game. To earn the spot, Crow-Armstrong slashed .289/.371/.527 with 38 extra base hits in 78 games for the Smokies.

Along with earning the start in the Futures Game that year, Crow-Armstrong also got called up to Triple-A to finish the year.

This year, fans will pay close attention to see how the former Smokie performs in the MLB All-Star Game.

Miguel Amaya's rise to greatness

Miguel Amaya, the former No. 1 prospect in the Cubs farm system in 2019, has waited a long time to make his name known at the major league level to Cubs fans.

After finally making his major league debut in 2023, eight years after being signed by the Cubs as a 16-year-old, it took him some time to get comfortable at the big league level. In his first two years in the majors, Amaya batted below .230 with an OPS below .680.

Amaya split time with Carson Kelly for the beginning of the season before he strained his left oblique on May 24. Although he has gotten limited playing time, Amaya has made his presence known when he does play. Slashing .280/.313/.505, Amaya has returned to his All-Star form that he showcased in the minors.

In 2018, Amaya improved his OPS by almost 150 points, improving it from .604 to .752. This improvement earned Amaya the start in the Futures Game that year and a spot on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects list.

In 2019, Amaya repeated his previous season posting a .753 OPS, again earning the start in the Futures Game and the No. 1 spot in the Cubs Top 30 Prospects list.

As Amaya works his way back from injury, Cubs fans and Smokies fans should be excited to see him return to the field and continue to form one of the most dangerous catcher duos with Kelly.

Kyle Schwarber's minor league excellence

Before the bona fide MLB All-Star helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series title in over 100 years in 2016, he terrorized the opposing minor league squads, including the Smokies' Southern League opponents.

In 2015, Kyle Schwarber was selected to his first and only Futures Game, where he started behind the plate and went 1-3 with a two-RBI triple. To earn the nod, Schwarber hit .320 with an OPS of 1.017 for the Smokies, including 13 home runs in 58 games.

While Schwarber's average is not the same as it was in the minors, he continued to torch pitchers with his unbelievable power for the Cubs, Nationals and Red Sox before signing a long-term contract with the Phillies where he has been since 2022.

Since 2017, Schwarber's 294 home runs rank second in the majors behind only Aaron Judge. Schwarber, the two-time MLB All-Star will look to make it again this year after posting a .913 OPS while hitting 26 home runs.

The MLB All-Star Game reserves will be announced on Sunday, July 6 at 5:00 PM ET. Tune in to see if Kyle Schwarber and other former Smokies made the team.

Also be sure to check in every Thursday/Friday to get more updates on your favorite former Smokies. You can find the articles at www.milb.com/knoxville/news.







Southern League Stories from July 3, 2025

Checking in on Former Smokies - Knoxville Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.