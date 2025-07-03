Crow, Adams Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher, Player of the Month

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Biloxi Shuckers starter Coleman Crow and infielder Luke Adams have been named the organization's Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Month for June. The pair became the second and third Shuckers to earn a Brewers monthly award after Brock Wilken was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for June.

Across 14 games in June, Adams owned a .300/.462/.640 slash line with two doubles, five home runs and a 1.102 OPS. Ranked as Milwaukee's No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Adams enters today among the Southern League leaders in on-base percentage (2 nd, .422), OPS (3 rd, .899), slugging percentage (4 th, .477), home runs (5 th, 11) and extra-base hits (6 th, 24). He was named Southern League Player of the Week for June 2-8 after batting .471 (8-for-17) with 3 HR and 6 RBI in 5 games, including homering in three straight games from June 5-7.

Crow, who was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on June 18, ended his time in Double-A with a 1.06 ERA across three starts in June. Across the three starts, all with Biloxi, Crow allowed two runs across 17.0 innings with a walk and 24 strikeouts. Across 10 starts and 43.0 innings with the Shuckers, Crow limited opponents to a .199 average with a 2.51 ERA.

Acquired by the Brewers from New York (NL) in exchange for right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor on December 20, 2023, Crow earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week for June 2-8 for his performance on June 7 against Montgomery in which he tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just 1 hit with no walks and 9 strikeouts.

