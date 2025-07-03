Trash Pandas Burst Five Bombs in Air, Leave Smokies with Red Glare in 10-8 Win

July 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Oscar Colas pelted three solo homers, and Josh Crouch whistled a three-run go-ahead dinger in the eighth as the Trash Pandas (2-7, 26-51) came from behind to defeat the Knoxville Smokies (4-5, 33-38) 10-8 in front of 7,157 raucous fans Thursday night at Toyota Field

The Trash Pandas started fast by scoring the game's first four runs. In the second, Colas started his barrage with a solo shot to right before an RBI double from Nelson Rada, a bases-loaded walk to Denzer Guzman put Rocket City ahead 3-0. In the third, another solo blast by Colas to right put the home team up four.

The Smokies responded with two in the fourth on a two-run single from Jordan Nwogu before Rocket City came back in the bottom half on an RBI single from Guzman, giving him 40 on the year and increasing the Trash Pandas' lead to 5-2.

The Smokies would bounce back with four in the fifth against Rocket City starter Walbert Urena to take the lead. An RBI fielder's choice from Pedro Ramirez started the scoring before a bases-loaded walk to B.J. Murray and an RBI single by Pablo Aliendo tied the game. Nwogu drove in his third run of the game on a sac fly to center to give Knoxville a 6-5 lead.

The Trash Pandas came back in the bottom of the fifth as Colas pelted his third solo homer of the game to right-center to tie the game. All three homers came with the Cuban leading off the inning. However, the Smokies responded with two in the seventh as a throwing error from Crouch and a sac fly to center by Garcia upped the Knoxville advantage to 8-6.

Yet the Trash Pandas would lean on the long ball one more time in the eighth to take the lead for good. A walk and a single started the inning before Crouch ripped a three-run blast to right-center to put Rocket City ahead by one. Two batters later, Travis Blankenhorn sent a solo home run over the Rock Porch in right field to put the Trash Pandas ahead 10-8.

In the ninth, the Smokies put two men on base; however, Samy Natera Jr. (S, 6) struck out the side to end the game and preserve the win. Jose Quijada (W, 1-1) tossed a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout to get the win. The loss fell to Knoxville A.J. Puckett (L, 1-5) after he allowed four runs on three hits with a walk and two homers in 1.1 frames.

Rocket City finished with 11 hits as Colas went 3-4 with three solo home runs. He is the second Trash Panda to hit three home runs in a game, with Orlando Martinez accomplishing the feat in the franchise's fourth all-time game on May 7, 2021. Rada went 2-5 with a double, RBI, stolen base, and run scored, while Blankenhorn finished 2-3 with his round-tripper and two walks.

Knoxville had 10 hits for the game...all singles. Designated Corey Joyce was 2-3 with two runs, third baseman B.J. Murray with a run and an RBI, and Nwogu went 2-3 with three RBI.

The Trash Pandas continue their split six-game series on Friday night at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville with game four of the six-game series. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm CT with right-hander Tyler Schlaffer (AA Debut) starting for Knoxville against a to-be-determined starter for Rocket City. The game can be viewed on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

While the team may be out of town, the Trash Pandas will host a Fourth of July Festival at Toyota Field on Friday. The Fourth of July Festival will take place from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, featuring a spectacular fireworks show to conclude the evening! The event will include live music, yard games, and various activities for kids, along with a diverse selection of food from the Trash Pandas concession stands. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the fireworks from the field, and kids can enjoy activities such as face painting, bounce houses on the infield, and tasty treats like snow cones and cotton candy. Additionally, fans can catch the Trash Pandas' game against the Smokies on the video board.







