Edwards Makes this One Count as Trash Pandas Win 2-1 over Smokies

July 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Starter George Klassen matched his season high by recording nine strikeouts, and Evan Edwards hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie, leading the Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-8, 27-52) to a 2-1 victory over the Knoxville Smokies (5-6, 38-42) on Saturday night at Covenant Health Park. This win gave the Trash Pandas a 3-2 series advantage.

Edwards had previously hit what would have been a game-tying home run during a rain-soaked ninth inning in Montgomery last Sunday, but the long ball was nullified when the game was halted and never resumed. This time, however, Edwards' 379-foot shot counted and ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

Klassen, recently named to the All-Star Futures Game on Monday, pitched impressively, allowing just one run on two hits over 5.0 innings. He struck out nine batters and walked three, finishing with a no-decision.

The Smokies took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, capitalizing on a walk. After back-to-back strikeouts by Klassen, Reivaj Garcia blooped a single to left field, scoring Joyce from second base to put Knoxville ahead 1-0.

The Trash Pandas answered back in the sixth inning with a two-out rally. Denzer Guzman drew a walk from reliever Jacob Brentz, and then Thursday's hero, Oscar Colas, drilled a double into the right-center gap, allowing Guzman to score.

Edwards capped off his 2-for-3 night at the plate with the decisive home run in the seventh inning off Smokies reliever Frankie Scalzo Jr. (L, 2-3), putting Rocket City ahead for good at 2-1.

The Trash Pandas' bullpen was excellent once again, with Jose Quijada (W, 2-1) earning the win. Brady Choban (H, 6) struck out three batters over 2.0 scoreless innings, and Samy Natera Jr. (S, 7) allowed two hits in the ninth but struck out one batter to close out the game.

The Trash Pandas will conclude their six-game series against the Smokies on Sunday afternoon at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 PM CT, with left-hander Mitch Farris (0-5, 4.08) starting for Rocket City against right-hander Antonio Santos (2-2, 1.91) for Knoxville. The game can be viewed on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.







Southern League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.