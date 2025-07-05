Barons Score Runs Early, But Go Down to Lookouts 8-7

July 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons led 7-0 early in the game, but couldn't hold off the Chattanooga Lookouts as they got the 8-7 win before 6,311 at AT&T Field on Friday night. The Barons scored the first two innings, but couldn't push across any more runs in the last seven innings as the Lookouts chipped away at the lead, as Austin Hendrick had a career night for the Lookouts.

Hendrick had two home runs, four hits, and five RBI in the Lookouts win. First baseman Ryan Galanie had a big game for the Barons with a home run, three hits, and three RBI in the Barons loss.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith had his roughest start of his young career, going 2.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on one hit, and two walks with five strikeouts. Tommy Vail pitched 3.1 innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts. Jarold Rosado pitched an inning, gave up a hit and an earned run with a strikeout. Tyler Davis (0-6, 4.02) took the loss, going 1.2 innings, giving up a hit, an earned run, two walks, with three strikeouts.

The Barons scored early and often in the top of the first inning, when Rikuu Nishida walked and William Bergolla walked. Galanie hit a home run over the center field fence for his fourth home run of the season, and the Barons led 3-0. Wilfred Veras hit into a double play, but that scored Jacob Gonzalez, and the Barons led 4-0.

In the top of the second inning, Colby Smelley singled, a hit by pitch to Jacob Burke, and a Galanie single scored Smelley. Gonzalez doubled off the center field wall, scoring Burke and Galanie. With those two runs, the Barons led 7-0. With the Barons having the second-best ERA, 2.98, coming into the game, you would think a 7-0 lead would be enough, but it wasn't, as the Lookouts scored eight straight runs.







Southern League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.