Biscuits Blanked in 1-0 Loss to Clingstones

July 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (45-35, 7-4) left 10 runners on base in a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Clingstones (32-45, 6-5) on Saturday night at Synovus Park.

Despite a hard luck loss, Ty Johnson struck out nine over five innings. The 23-year-old allowed one unearned run off four hits and one walk. Johnson has a 1.55 ERA (7 ER/40.2 IP) over his last eight starts.

The Clingstones scored the lone run of the game in the first inning.

Keyshawn Askew pitched two scoreless innings, and Jack Hartman added another scoreless frame in relief.

The Biscuits went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The club left the bases loaded in the second inning, left two in scoring position in the eighth, and left two more on base in the ninth.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Sears is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 12:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







