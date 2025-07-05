Shuckers Reinstate RHP Nick Merkel from 7-Day Injured List

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Nick Merkel has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster now stands at 26 players.

Merkel, who was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 27, threw 2.0 scoreless innings in two appearances with the Rookie-level ACL Brewers on a rehab assignment. With the Shuckers, Merkel held a 1.20 ERA across 15.0 innings prior to injury.

