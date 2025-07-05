Bryant Records First Double-A Save, Miller Hits Go-Ahead Homer in Shuckers Win

July 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyler Bryant

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyler Bryant(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (49-31, 7-4) clinched their sixth consecutive home series win with a 6-4 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (40-39, 6-4) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. With the win, the Shuckers extended their Double-A-best home record to 27-11, with wins in 15 of their last 18 home games.

The Blue Wahoos took an early lead in the third inning with a solo home run from Spencer Bramwell to left off Shuckers' starter Tyson Hardin. Dalvy Rosario extended the lead in the fifth with an RBI double, making it 2-0. The Shuckers struck back in the bottom of the fifth with a two-RBI single from Zavier Warren, knocking starter Thomas White out of the game. A passed ball later in the inning scored Mike Boeve, making it 3-2. In the seventh, Michael Snyder drove in two with a single to right, making it 4-3. In the bottom of the inning, Darrien Miller smashed a three-run home run over the wall in right, making it 6-4.

Tyson Hardin, despite earning a no-decision, struck out six and did not walk a batter over 5.2 innings, his fourth straight Double-A start of at least five innings. Zach Peek (2-0) earned the win while Tyler Bryant picked up his first Double-A save with a scoreless ninth inning. Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (4-4) took the loss for Pensacola.

Zavier Warren (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit night, with both hits coming off Top-100 prospect Thomas White. Against Top-100 prospects Robby Snelling and Thomas White this week, Warren went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. The Shuckers also recorded one swinging strike in their final 13 plate appearances against White.

The three-game series concludes on Sunday with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. K.C. Hunt (4-4, 4.62) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Dax Fulton (3-6, 4.09) for the Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers will round out their only three-game home series of the season with Fun Day Sunday. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of their favorite players. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field! Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.