Barons Get 7-0 Shutout over the Lookouts

July 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons shut out the Chattanooga Lookouts before 3,793 at AT&T Field on Saturday night. Tanner McDougal pitched a gem for his second win of the season, along with another big night by Ryan Galanie with two hits and two RBI.

McDougal (2-1, 1.27) pitched 6.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and no walks with six strikeouts in the win. Jared Kelley pitched 1.0 inning with a walk and a strikeout. Andrew Dalquist pitched 1.0 inning with two strikeouts. Zach Franklin pitched 1.0 innings with a walk and a strikeout, lowering his ERA to 1.91 on the season.

It was all Barons in this game as Birmingham struck first in the top of the first inning. Rikuu Nishida started off the game with a single to center field. William Bergolla grounded into a fielder's choice, but there was a throwing error on the throw, moving Bergolla to third base. Next batter, Galanie hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Bergolla. The Barons took an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Galanie had an infield single. Jacob Gonzalez singled on a soft bunt. With two runners on, Caden Connor walked to load the bases. Jacob Burke hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Galanie, and the Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the ninth inning, Gonzalez doubled on a line drive to right field. Connor walked, and Burke had a sacrifice bunt. Mario Camilletti walked to load the bases. Nick Podkul singled to center field, scoring Gonzalez and Connor, and the Barons led 4-0. Calvin Harris singled to right field, scoring Camilletti, and the Barons took a 5-0 lead. Nishida walked and ball four, there was a wild pitch scoring Podkul, and the Barons led 6-0. Galanie singled to center field, scoring Harris, and the Barons led 7-0.

For the Barons, Galanie had two hits, a run scored, and two RBI. Gonzalez had two hits. Connor had two walks, extending his on-base streak to 28-straight games. Podkul had a single, a run scored, and two RBI in the win.







