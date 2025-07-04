Walks Cost Trash Pandas in 8-3 Loss to Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - As the split six-game series shifted to Knoxville on Friday night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-8, 26-52) fell 8-3 to the Knoxville Smokies (5-5, 37-41), evening the series at 2-2. Knoxville capitalized on 10 walks issued by Rocket City pitchers during the game.

The Rocket City bullpen was put to the test on Friday as Sam Ryan (L, 0-1) made a spot start in game four of the series. The Smokies exploited Ryan's early struggles, scoring a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Nwogu, making it 1-0.

Ryan pitched a perfect second inning but was replaced by Kelvin Caceras in the third, who struggled with his command. After issuing two walks and loading the bases with a hit by pitch, Nwogu delivered a two-run single, extending the Smokies' lead to 3-0. Ryan allowed one run on no hits, with three walks and two strikeouts in his first start of the year.

Tyler Schlaffer (W, 1-0) made his Double-A debut for the Smokies after a strong start to 2025 with High-A South Bend in the Cubs organization. The Illinois native faced one batter over the minimum through the first four innings. However, the Trash Pandas found some offense in the fifth. David Mershon reached base on a one-out error and later scored from first on Myles Emmerson's second career triple.

The Pandas cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning when Nelson Rada led off with his first triple of the year, followed by an RBI single from Travis Blankenhorn.

Knoxville responded by extending their lead to 6-2 in the sixth inning, taking advantage of three more walks, a two-run single from Pedro Ramirez, and a bases-loaded walk issued to BJ Murray Jr.

In the eighth inning, Knoxville added to their lead with a two-out, two-run single from Murray, making it 8-2. The Trash Pandas managed to score one more run in the ninth inning when Emmerson doubled and then crossed home plate on an RBI single from Joe Redfield. The game ended with a final score of 8-3 in favor of Knoxville.

Blankenhorn has reached in seven straight games, posting a .346 batting average and league-best 1.298 OPS since June 27. Redfield, Ben Gobbel, and Denzer Guzman have each hit in four consecutive games, and Guzman tallied his team-best 26 th extra base hit.

The Trash Pandas continue their split six-game series on Saturday night at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville with game five of the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm CT with right-hander George Klassen (2-7, 6.99) starting for Rocket City against a to-be-determined starter for Knoxville. The game can be viewed on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.







