Biscuits Stun Clingstones in 4-1 Extra Innings Win

July 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Montgomery Biscuits (45-34, 7-3) earned a thrilling 4-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones (31-45, 5-5) in 10 innings.

Colton Ledbetter's strong outing starting the Biscuits hitters off wellt. Ledbetter mashed a double in the first inning, followed by a single to top off his multi-hit night.

In the later innings, Tatem Levins came alive with a pair of hits, including a double that would bring in a trio of runs to give Montgomery the lead in the 10th inning. Levins finished the night 2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs.

It was Ty Cummings who made his ninth start of the season. Pitching a season-high seven innings, Cummings finished the night giving up just one run while recording three strikeouts.

The win goes to Garrett Gainey. Pitching three scoreless innings and recording four strikeouts, Gainey earns his first win with Montgomery.

The second game of the series is on Saturday evening at Synovus Park. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Landon Harper is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 5:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







