Braun Shines in Clingstones' 4-2 Win over Montgomery

July 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL., - Atlanta Braves' No. 9 prospect Lucas Braun spun his sixth quality start of the season and struck out nine batters as the Columbus Clingstones (5-4, 31-44) won 4-2 over the Montgomery Biscuits (6-3, 44-33) at Riverwalk Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Columbus broke through in the third inning with an RBI fielder's choice from Ethan Workinger. Montgomery answered back to tie the game at 1-1 with an RBI single from Cooper Kinney in the home half. The Clingstones surged back in front with a three-run fifth inning that saw an RBI double from Workinger and a two-run single from Adam Zebrowski. Kinney laced an RBI triple in the ninth inning to make it 4-2. Blane Abyeta (S, 1) struck out Tatem Levins looking to end the game.

Key Contributors: Braun (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO) tied his season-high of nine strikeouts while Workinger (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Zebrowski (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) drove the Clingstones offense. For Montgomery, Kinney (2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI) provided the Biscuits' runs.

Notable: Braun turned in the 21st quality start of the season for Columbus, placing the Clingstones' pitching staff in first place amongst Southern League teams in that category. Both Zebrowski and David McCabe extended their respective hit streaks to six games. Abeyta became the eighth-different Columbus pitcher to record a save this season.

Next Game (Friday, July 4): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.