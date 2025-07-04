Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces 2026 Focus

July 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, have announced that the fund will focus on helping Health and Education Initiatives on the Gulf Coast. The fund will make 12 donations throughout the Shuckers' 2026 season, occurring during Saturday home games at Keesler Federal Park.

"It's been an incredible season working with different groups and organizations focused on the needs of families," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell. "I'm ecstatic to announce that next season we will be focused on Health and Education. We've already begun working with groups such as Let's Go Gulf Coast, the Walter Anderson Museum, several school districts, and the YMCA to support their cause. We look forward to working with the groups and others to provide a better way of life for those along our Gulf Coast and I can't wait to see what 2026 brings!"

This season, the Shuckers are slated to donate over $40,000 to local family need organizations on the Gulf Coast. This season, the Shuckers have made five donations totaling $27,000. Donations have included Special Olympics Mississippi ($5,000), Family Recovery Foundation ($2,000), Humane Society of South Mississippi ($5,000), How Hop Biloxi/Main Street ($5,000) and Special Needs Groups across the Coast ($10,000). The Shuckers will make four donations throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund was created on July 3, 2023, to allow the Biloxi Shuckers to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community the team calls home. The fund, the first created in Shuckers franchise history, aims to support the local Gulf Coast community and beyond through meaningful contributions, partnerships and exposure.

