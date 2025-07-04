Offense, Pitching Dominate in Shuckers Win in Front of Sellout Crowd

BILOXI, MS - In front of a sellout crowd of 6,098, the Biloxi Shuckers (48-31, 6-4) earned a 10-4 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (40-38, 6-3) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The win marked the Shuckers' third straight on Independence Day, while the sellout was the team's first since 2023 and the sixth in franchise history.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the first with an RBI bases-loaded walk from Zavier Warren and doubled the lead later in the inning with a double play that scored Mike Boeve from third. The Shuckers stretched the lead to 3-0 in the second on an RBI fielder's choice from Jeremy Vargas, scoring Adam Hall from third. The Blue Wahoos struck back in the third with a solo home run from Tony Bullard to right and tied the game in the fourth with an RBI double from Johnny Olmstead and an RBI single from Ryan Ignoffo.

The Shuckers pulled away in the fourth with RBI singles from Adam Hall, Jeremy Vargas and Luis Lara, making it 6-3. Ethan Murray then extended the lead with a two-RBI double in the fifth and an RBI double from Matthew Wood, the next batter, made it 9-3. In the sixth, Zavier Warren drove in his second run of the night with an RBI single to left, making it 10-3. A wild pitch in the seventh then made it 10-4, scoring Ryan Ignffo from third.

Tate Kuehner (7-4) earned the win and struck out seven across five innings, raising his season total to 88 strikeouts, the second-most in the Southern League. Ike Buxton (0-2) took the loss for the Blue Wahoos. Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Brian Fitzpatrick (2.0ip, 0er, 3k), Kaleb Bowman (1.0ip, 2k) and Justin Yeager (1.0ip) combined to allow one unearned run over four innings with five strikeouts.

Luis Lara (2-for-5), Zavier Warren (2-for-3) and Adam Hall (2-for-4) each recorded a multi-hit performance for the Shuckers. Warren (2 RBI), Ethan Murray (2 RBI) and Jeremy Vargas (2 RBI) each recorded a multi-RBI performance in the win. The Shuckers also recorded five stolen bases, one shy of their season high.

The homestand continues on Saturday night with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Tyson Hardin (2-1, 1.59) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Thomas White (0-0, 1.17) for the Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers will celebrate their 10th anniversary season with a Shuckers 10th Anniversary Rope Hat presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for the first 1,000 fans. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the Heart of Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

