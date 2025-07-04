Shuckers Playoff Tickets on Sale Now for Southern League Division Series

July 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the release of tickets for games 2 and 3 of the Southern League Division Series, set to be held at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19. After the Shuckers' first division title since 2019, they will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 Southern League Division Series against the second-half winner in the division. The Shuckers have previously reached the Southern League Championship series in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Both rounds of the 2025 Southern League Playoffs will be a best-of-three series. The Shuckers will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the Southern League Championship Series, if they advance, on Tuesday, September 23 and Wednesday, September 24.

Tickets are available to all Shuck Nation members and the general public. They can be purchased online at biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office is located on the northeast side of the ballpark, close to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Caillavet Street.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







