Murphy Named Southern League Pitcher of the Month

July 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Birmingham Barons (White Sox) left-hander Shane Murphy went 2-1 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts as he scattered 17 hits and four walks over 30.2 innings. He led the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.50) and WHIP (0.68). He recorded 14.0 consecutive scoreless innings from June 4-15 and was the tough-luck loser in a 1-0 loss to Rocket City on June 4 at Rickwood Field. Murphy, 22, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Arizona.







