Clingstones Fall, 4-1, in Extra-Inning Contest

July 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (5-5, 31-45) battled with the Montgomery Biscuits (6-4, 45-33) for ten nail-biting innings before ultimately falling 4-1 on Friday night at Synovus Park. Decisive Plays: Columbus started the scoring early off an Ethan Workinger RBI single in the first inning. Both teams' pitching staffs made quick work of their opponents until the top of the seventh. The Biscuits loaded the bases, and Hunter Stovall tied the game with an RBI single of his own. Tyler LaPorte forced back-to-back flyouts, leaving the bases juiced and limiting Montgomery to just one run. Once the tenth inning started, it was all Biscuits and Kamren James plated three runs with his 11th double of the season.

Key Contributors: Workinger (3-for-4, RBI) recorded half of the Clingstones' hits and drove in their sole run in the first inning. Blake Burkhalter (6.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) turned in his fourth quality start of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.13.

Noteworthy: Burkhalter notched his fourth quality of the start of the season, the 22nd by a Clingstone this season. Columbus leads the Southern League in quality starts and is tied for fifth in Double-A, trailing the Midland Rockhounds (25). Workinger recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season. Workinger trails only David McCabe and Drew Compton (16) for the most multi-hit games on the Clingstones.

Next Game (Saturday, July 5): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP J.R. Ritchie (0-3, 4.01 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Ty Johnson (4-1, 3.00 ERA) for Montgomery.







