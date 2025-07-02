Game Info: Wednesday, July 2 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

July 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (0-7, 24-51) vs. Knoxville Smokies (4-3, 36-39)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-6, 5.27) // RHP Nick Dean (1-2, 4.18

Game: 76 of 137 - Second Half: 8 of 69 - Home Game: 41 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, July 2 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Dogs are not required to have a ticket, but a $1 donation per dog is required upon entry. All donations will benefit a local non-profit animal organization. All dogs are required to enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and must remain on a leash throughout the game. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, July 3 | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm (ONLY STANDING ROOM ONLY TICKETS REMAIN)

Independence EVE Celebration: Our Independence EVE Celebration, presented by SAIC, includes a Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza after the game.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Fourth of July Festival | Friday, July 4 | Gates Open: 5:30 pm

The Fourth of July Festival will take place from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, featuring a spectacular fireworks show to conclude the evening! The event will include live music, yard games, and various activities for kids, along with a diverse selection of food from the Trash Pandas concession stands. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the fireworks from the field, and kids can enjoy activities such as face painting, bounce houses on the infield, and tasty treats like snow cones and cotton candy. Additionally, fans can catch the Trash Pandas' road game against the Smokies on the video board.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a split six-game series with the second of three games at Toyota Field against the Knoxville Smokies. The remaining three games will be held at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville from July 4-6. The Trash Pandas are currently on a Southern League record losing streak of 16 games, having just been swept in their last series, going 0-6 at Montgomery. During their previous homestand, went 3-10, including an 0-7 series against the Chattanooga Lookouts and a 3-3 record against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. This season, the Pandas have a 5-7 record against the Smokies and are 2-5 at Toyota Field. Overall, Rocket City leads the all-time series against Knoxville, 65-64.

TRASH PANDAS DROP SERIES OPENER TO KNOXVILLE: THE Trash Pandas suffered their 16th consecutive loss, falling 3-1 to the Knoxville Smokies in their series opener at Toyota Field. Pitcher Mitch Farris struggled early but managed 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four. The Trash Pandas tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning with a bunt single from David Mershon, followed by a double from Ben Gobbel. However, Knoxville regained the lead, ultimately sealing the game with a game-ending double play in the ninth. This loss set a new modern-day Southern League record for consecutive losses.

BLANKENHORN'S BLASTING OFF: Travis Blankenhorn has reached base in 12 of 14 games since returning from the Injured List on June 13; the veteran outfielder is batting .306 (15-for-49) with three doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs, four walks, and a 1.105 OPS. He's upped his batting average from .145 to .216 ... In the previous series at Montgomery, finished 7-for-25 with a double, five home runs, nine RBIs, and 1.360 OPS ... Blankenhorn became the fifth Panda to homer in three straight games, June 22-25 ... Has hit all six of his home runs over his last eight games, including two on June 27, the most homers in Minor League Baseball, since June 22.

RADA REPORT: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 10 months, leads the Southern League, and is 4th in Double-A with 28 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. He hit his first home run of 2025 on June 28 at Montgomery, his second as a Trash Panda and first since June 7 of last season against Pensacola at Toyota Field. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 28), OBP (5th, .386), batting average (6th, .283), walks (T-10th, 36), and hits (7th, 72). Rada has recorded a team-best 21 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.

RADA SINCE MAY 21: Rada has reached base safely in 30 of 35 games since May 21 and ranks fourth in the Southern League with a .302 batting average, collecting 38 hits and 11 stolen bases.

KLASSEN TO THE FUTUREs game: RHP George Klassen has been chosen to participate in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, which will take place at 3:00 pm CT on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The No. 3 prospect for the Angels is the only representative for the Angels and becomes the sixth Rocket City player to earn a Futures Game selection, joining RHP Caden Dana ('24), OF Kyren Paris (' 23), C Edgar Quero (' 23), RHP Ky Bush (' 22), and LHP Reid Detmers (' 21).

NOT THE GOOD KIND OF STREAK: The Trash Pandas have dropped a Southern League record 16 straight games since June 14. The streak is the longest in Minor League Baseball this season. The streak surpassed the previous Southern League mark set by the Columbus (GA) Astros in 1971, dropping 15-straight games from May 17-June 1, 1971. That season, the Southern League and Texas League played an interlocking schedule and referred to the agreement as the "Dixie Association". Over the last 20 years, the longest losing streak recorded was a 19-game skid by Triple-A Rochester, from July 16 to August 10, 2022. In the Southern League, Pensacola faced an 11-game losing streak from May 20 to May 31.

DENZER DEMANDS RESPECT: The 21-year-old ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (7th, 14), RBIs (13th, 35), extra-base hits (T-6th, 23), and home runs (T-13th, 8).

DELAYING THE LAUNCH: Over their last 15 games, the Trash Pandas have endured 9 hours and 20 minutes of weather delays, and during the last homestand, they faced delays that totaled 6 hours and 20 minutes. This season, Rocket City has had 14 home games impacted by rain delays or postponements, adding up to 9 hours and 2 minutes of total delay time. According to wunderground.com, rain has been recorded on 22 out of 37 home game days. Despite these challenges, Rocket City continues to lead the league in attendance.

NEW HALF, NEW TRASH PANDAS: In June, the Trash Pandas had 25 roster moves impact the roster, with 10 moves coming on June 17. Only 17 of the current 28-man roster were active on May 19. Newcomers joining the club in June include OF Oscar Colás (6/3), 1B Evan Edwards (6/3), INF David Mershon (6/17), INF Ben Gobbel (6/17), LHP A.J. Block (6/17), RHP Sam Ryan (6/17), while OF Travis Blankenhorn (IL, 6/7), C Jaxx Groshans (Dev. List, 6/24) and RHP George Klassen (IL, 6/1) have been reinstated from the IL, or Dev. List.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from (6/3-8), six games in Montgomery from (6/24-29), and 22 home games at Toyota Field.

ANOTHER ONE LAUNCHED TO THE LEAGUE: On June 20, Robinson Piña became the third former Trash Panda this month and the sixth in 2025 to make his Major League debut. He pitched for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, entering in the top of the eighth inning. He became the 42nd player for the Rocket City Trash Pandas to move on to the Major Leagues. The 6'5" Dominican right-hander was 4-6 with a 4.48 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched, striking out 80 batters and walking 39 across 23 games, including 11 starts, from 2021 to 2023. Piña joins former Pandas, Christian Moore (debuted on June 13), Alan Rangel (June 6), José Fermin (April 26), Edgar Quero (April 16), and Michael Darrell-Hicks (April 11), who all debuted this year.

KEEPIN' IT QUALITY: Starter Joel Hurtado is T-1st in the Southern League (with Ian Mejia, COL) with seven quality starts and leads the league in generating 94 groundouts. He ranks fourth in the Southern League with 72.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-5th, 13), wins (T-7th, 5), ERA (6th, 3.10), and WHIP (10th, 1.29).







