Boeve Reaches Base Six Times in Shuckers Doubleheader Split in Pensacola

July 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (47-30, 5-3) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (39-37, 5-2) split a doubleheader on Wednesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. In game one, which was the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game, the Shuckers earned a 10-4 win while the Blue Wahoos took game two 5-1, in seven innings. The teams combined for 15.1 innings of baseball across the games.

Game one resumed Tuesday's suspended game with a 2-0 Shuckers' lead in the bottom of the first inning with two outs. The Shuckers took a 2-0 lead before the rain on Tuesday with a sacrifice fly from Cooper Pratt and an RBI single from Mike Boeve. Pensacola cut the lead to 2-1 when the game resumed with a bases-loaded walk in the second. In the third, the Shuckers extended the lead back to two at 3-1 when a wild pitch scored Cooper Pratt from third. Josh Zamora and Ethan Murray then traded solo home runs in the third and fifth innings, making it 4-2. Murray's home run, his seventh of the season, set a new career-high at both the college and professional levels.

In the eighth, the Shuckers struck for three with an RBI triple to right-center from Mike Boeve and a two-RBI single from Garrett Spain, making it 7-2. In the bottom half, back-to-back sacrifice flies from Shane Sasaki and Cody Morissette made it 7-4. The Shuckers stretched the lead to six in the ninth after Mike Boeve was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Zavier Warren lined an RBI single into right and Garrett Spain recorded a sacrifice fly to left, making it 10-4.

Nate Peterson (6-4) earned the win after 4.0 shutout innings in relief, and the bullpen combined for 8.1 innings after K.C. Hunt's start was cut short to 0.2 innings after the rain on Tuesday. Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (4-3) took the loss for Pensacola.

In game two, a solo home run from Spencer Bramwell and an RBI single from Nathan Martorella gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead in the third. Garrett Spain made it 2-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center. In the bottom of the fifth, a Nathan Martorella RBI-double and a Grant Richardson RBI-single made it 4-1. Richardson then sacrificed himself during a rundown on a first-and-third play, allowing Josh Zamora to score from third, making it 5-1. Will Kempner (1-1) earned the win for the Blue Wahoos while Alexander Cornielle (3-4) took the loss.

At the plate, Luis Lara (G1: 2-for-4), Cooper Pratt (G1: 2-for-3), Mike Boeve (G1: 3-for-4), Zavier Warren (G1: 2-for-4) and Matthew Wood (G2: 2-for-3) all recorded multi-hit efforts. Across both games, Mike Boeve reached base six times in nine plate appearances and Cooper Pratt reached five times in nine plate appearances. Pratt also recorded his 20 th stolen base of the season in game two, joining Luis Lara as the second Shuckers player to reach 20 this season.

The three-game series and nine-game road trip concludes on Wednesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (1-2, 2.45) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Robby Snelling (3-5, 3.74) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.