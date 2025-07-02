Streak Snapped: Trash Pandas Blast Smokies 9-2 to End Skid

MADISON, Ala. - On Wednesday night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-7, 25-51) ended their 16-game losing streak by blasting the Knoxville Smokies (4-4, 36-40) at Toyota Field, 9-1. Denzer Guzman hit a three-run home run that capped off a four-run third inning, and the Trash Pandas never looked back.

After two shutout innings from Knoxville starter Nick Dean (L, 1-3), Rocket City put together one of their most consequential innings of the season in the third. Ben Gobbel and Myles Emmerson singled with two outs to start the inning. Dean then struck out the next two batters. Travis Blankenhorn stayed hot on Wednesday, singling home Gobbel and putting the Pandas on the board. The next batter, Guzman, hit a towering three-run home run 412 feet over the left-centerfield wall, giving Rocket City a 4-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas added two more runs in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a walk by David Mershon and a single by Gobbel, followed by a double steal. Emmerson then delivered a two-run single, extending the lead to 6-0.

Meanwhile, Sam Aldegheri (W, 3-6) delivered one of his best outings of the year and benefited from pitching with a lead. Through the first five innings, the Italian allowed only one hit. In the sixth, Knoxville managed to score an unearned run, avoiding the shutout with an RBI infield single by Jordan Nwogu. Aldegheri pitched around three walks and two errors but was aided by two double plays in the first three innings. He completed 6.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits while walking three and striking out two.

The Trash Pandas continued to build on their lead. Five consecutive Rocket City batters reached base in the seventh inning, culminating in a two-run single from Gobbel. Guzman added a double to finish his day at 2-for-4 and scored on a wild pitch. The three-run seventh extended the Trash Pandas' lead to 9-1.

Aldegheri's win snapped a four-game losing streak for him on the mound, marking his first victory since May 22 at Chattanooga. AJ Block pitched effectively again out of the Trash Pandas' bullpen, striking out two in a scoreless inning. Brady Choban struck out one in a scoreless inning, and Nick Jones struck out two while closing out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Gobbel led the Trash Pandas' offense, which finished with 10 hits, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and scoring two runs. Guzman now has 25 extra-base hits, including his ninth home run and 15th double of the season on Wednesday. Blankenhorn was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, while having now reached base safely in 13 of 15 games since returning from the injured list. Emmerson also contributed with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4.

