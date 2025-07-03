Barons Get 2-1 Walk-Off Win against the Lookouts

July 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Caden Connor delivered the walk-off win with a single to center field as the Birmingham Barons won 2-1 against the Chattanooga Lookouts before 6,114 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons loaded the bases with no outs as Connor delivered the winning hit. Connor now has 26 straight games on base this season.

Starting pitcher Shane Murphy gets the no-decision and threw a gem of a game. Murphy, who was just named Southern League Pitcher of the Month of June, pitched 8.0 innings, giving up only five hits, one earned run, and two walks with three strikeouts. Murphy went 2-1 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts as he scattered 17 hits and four walks over 30.2 innings. He led the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.50) and WHIP (0.68). He recorded 14.0 consecutive scoreless innings from June 4-15 and was the tough-luck loser in a 1-0 loss to Rocket City on June 4 at Rickwood Field. Zach Franklin (2-0, 1.97) pitched the ninth inning and got the win in relief, getting a strikeout.

Chattanooga scored first in the game in the top of the 8th inning. Mat Nelson led off with a walk, and Hector Rodriguez followed with a single to center field, putting runners on the corners. Adwin Arroyo's sacrifice fly to center field scored Nelson, and the Lookouts led 1-0.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Colby Smelley hit a home run to left field for his first home run of the season, and the game was tied at 1-1. The Smelley home run at Regions Field was the last home run since June 20, 2025, by Calvin Harris.

In the bottom of the ninth inning for the Barons, Ryan Galanie walked, Jacob Gonzalez singled, and a pitch hit DJ Gladney. With the bases loaded, Connor hits a line drive to deep center field for a hit, and the Barons get the 2-1 win.

For the Barons, Connor had two hits and an RBI, and Smelley had the home run.







