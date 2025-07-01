Tuesday's Game with Columbus Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions

July 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Tuesday's scheduled 6:35pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Columbus Clingstones has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 2, starting at 4:00pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2025 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.

Montgomery will host Columbus for an Independence Day celebration on July 3 at 6:35pm. There are still tickets available!







