Barons Fall Short 3-1 to the Lookouts on Tuesday Night

July 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons lost 3-1 to the Chattanooga Lookouts before 2,482 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. The Barons got solid pitching for most of the night but could only put together seven singles in the loss.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens (5-3, 4.46) gets the loss, going 5.1 innings, giving up seven hits, three runs, two earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts. Mark McLaughlin pitched 1.2 innings, giving up just a hit with two strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist pitched an inning, getting a strikeout, and Jordan Mikel pitched an inning, getting two strikeouts.

Chattanooga scored first in the game in the top of the second inning when Jay Allen singled and stole second base. Ethan O'Donnell singled to right, and with a fielding error on the Barons, Allen was able to score after he stopped at third base, then raced home on the error, and the Lookouts took the 1-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Cade Hunter hit a double off the right field fence, and Allen and Edwin Arroyo scored, and the Lookouts took the 3-0 lead. In the top of the sixth inning, Rikuu Nishida singled on a line drive to center field to start the inning. William Bergolla walked. Jacob Gonzalez singled to load the bases with one out. DJ Gladney hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Nishida, and the Barons cut the lead to 3-1. In the ninth inning, the Barons had the winning run come to the plate but couldn't get the big hit and fell short 3-1 to the Lookouts.

For the Barons, Connor extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Gladney had a single and an RBI in the loss.







Southern League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.