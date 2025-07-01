Losing Streak Continues for Trash Pandas in Series-Opening Loss to Smokies

July 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-7, 24-51) suffered their 16th consecutive loss in Tuesday night's series opener at Toyota Field, falling 3-1 to the Knoxville Smokies (4-3, 36-39) in the first game of a split six-game series.

Pitcher Mitch Farris (L, 0-5) made his 13th start of the year, struggling early, but ultimately had a solid outing. Farris navigated around three Knoxville hits in the first two innings, but walked three batters, which led to the Smokies' first run. Corey Joyce drew the initial walk and scored on a single by Jordan Nwogu. Farris recorded his third strikeout and stranded the bases loaded despite needing 37 pitches, with Knoxville leaving six runners on base during the first three innings.

Rocket City was held hitless by Knoxville starter Antonio Santos (W, 2-2), until the fourth inning on a two-out triple by Denzer Guzman. In the fifth, David Mershon reached base with an impressive bunt single down the third-base line and then advanced around the bases on a double from Ben Gobbel, tying the game at 1-1.

Farris pitched into the sixth inning, coming one out short of a quality start. He secured two groundouts to begin the inning, but a single from Felix Stevens and a double from Jaylen Palmer that scored Stevens put Knoxville back ahead 2-1. Sam Ryan then took over for Farris, and Corey Joyce hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1. Farris finished with a line of 5.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Ryan inherited one run but did not allow any of his own in 1.1 innings, giving up two hits with no walks and striking out three. Kelvin Caceras and Camden Minacci kept Knoxville off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, AJ Puckett, the league's leader in saves and fresh off a 10-game suspension, took the mound for Knoxville. He walked Travis Blankenhorn and hit Guzman with a pitch, placing the go-ahead run at the plate. However, Puckett bounced back with a strikeout and induced a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

With this defeat, the Trash Pandas recorded their 16th consecutive loss, setting a modern-day Southern League record, surpassing the previous record of 15 straight losses held by the 1971 Columbus Astros.

The Trash Pandas continue their homestand on Wednesday with game two of three at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri (2-6, 5.27) starting for the Trash Pandas against right-hander Nick Dean (1-2, 4.18) for Knoxville. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

