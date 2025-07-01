Shuckers-Blue Wahoos Suspended in First Inning on Tuesday

July 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos were suspended on Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The game will resume on Wednesday, July 2 at 4:05 p.m. as part of a doubleheader. The game will resume with a 2-0 Shuckers lead in the bottom of the first inning with runners at second and third and a 3-and-2 count on Michael Snyder. The game will be played to its completion before game two, which is scheduled for seven innings. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.

Alexander Cornielle (3-3, 2.94) is scheduled to start game two for the Shuckers against Jacob Miller (2-4, 3.41) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m.

