Series Opener for Columbus, Montgomery Postponed Until Wednesday

July 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL . - Heavy evening thunderstorms in Montgomery forced the postponement of the series opener between the Columbus Clingstones and the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 2. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-innings each.

Next Game (Wednesday, July 2): Columbus at Montgomery, 5:00 pm ET at Riverwalk Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 4:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Friday, July 4): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







