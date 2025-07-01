Shuckers Transfer C Víctor Torres to High-A Wisconsin
July 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Víctor Torres has been transferred to High-A Wisconsin. The active roster now stands at 26 players.
