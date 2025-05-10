Clingstones Fall 4-1 to Birmingham in Soggy Game at Synovus Park

May 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (13-18) waited out a nearly three-hour rain delay and battled through a long night, controversial calls, and hot tempers in a 4-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons (15-16) on Saturday night at Synovus Park. The game was completed in seven innings due to the start time occurring after 9 p.m.

Decisive Plays: An RBI sacrifice fly for Michael Turner gave the Barons a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. A fly ball down the left field line from Ryan Galanie was called a three-run home run in the sixth. The controversial call resulted in Clingstones' manager Cody Gabella being ejected from the game. Moments later, a close pitch from Clingstones' reliever Jorge Juan toward Turner briefly resulted in both benches emptying. Juan was also ejected. In the seventh, Kobe Kato homered (1) to make it 4-1.

Key Contributors: Kato (2-for-3, HR, RBI) had the only RBI for Columbus while Braves' No. 11 prospect Didier Fuentes (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) turned in the best start of his brief Double-A career. For Birmingham, Galanie (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) had the decisive, and divisive, home run.

Noteworthy: The game started after a delay of two hours and 56 minutes. Kato delivered the Clingstones sixth home run of the homestand.

Next Game (Sunday, May 11): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 1:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Lucas Braun (3-0, 2.97 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.90 ERA) for Birmingham.







Southern League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.