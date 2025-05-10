Dominant Doubleheader Sweep Pulls Shuckers into First Place Tie

Biloxi Shuckers' Demetrius Hill on the mound

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (19-13) recorded their second consecutive doubleheader sweep over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (19-13) and pulled into a tie for first place in the South Division. The Shuckers, who stretched their win streak to four straight and have won 18 of 24, won 4-1 in game one and 7-4 in game two. The wins also clinched the first series victory for the Shuckers over Pensacola since September 13-18, 2022, at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Shuckers fell behind in the first inning in game one when Jared Serna scored on a double play to short, making it 1-0. The Shuckers then struck back in the second with a two-run home run from Zavier Warren, his fifth of the year. Brock Wilken extended the lead to 3-1 in the third with a solo blast to center. He followed it up with an RBI double off the wall in center during the fifth, making it 4-1. Josh Maciejewski (2-0) earned the win after 1.1 scoreless relief innings and Dax Fulton (1-2) took the loss. Justin Yeager also picked up his fifth save of the season with 1.2 perfect innings and two strikeouts. Brock Wilken (2-for-3) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance.

In game two, Pensacola struck first again, this time on an RBI double from Jake Thompson in the top of the first inning. The Shuckers again struck back with three in the second off an RBI infield single from Jeremy Vargas and a two-RBI double from Luke Adams. In the fourth, Adam struck again with an RBI double, making it 4-1. The lead extended to 5-1 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Ramón Rodríguez. In the sixth, back-to-back home runs from Nathan Martorella, a two-run shot, and Josh Zamora, a solo shot, made it 5-4. The Shuckers responded in the bottom half with an RBI fielder's choice from Cooper Pratt and a sacrifice fly to right from Brock Wilken. Alexander Cornielle (2-0) earned the win after allowing three runs over 5.2 innings. Adam Laskey (2-1) took the loss. Kaleb Bowman also recorded his first Double-A save and his first save since May of 2023 with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Luke Adams (2-for-4) and Luis Lara (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits in the win.

