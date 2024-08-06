Homestand Highlights: August 6-11 - M-Braves Continue Homestand against Blue Wahoos

August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves continue their homestand and welcome the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Trustmark Park for six games from August 6-11. The homestand will include a Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey Giveaway on Friday, presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, presented by Word of Life Church, and Gold Glove Charities Night, where the M-Braves salute local youth and their heroic battles with cancer.

Tuesday, August 6 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays.

Sport Your Colors Day: Wear your local youth team uniforms and sport your colors for FREE M-BRAVES TICKETS! As a thank you for your support, fans wearing local youth team gear can get free field-level tickets at the box office!

Probable Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (1-3, 6.46) vs. LHP Patrick Monteverde (1-2, 4.15)

Wednesday, August 7 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders and emergency personnel, thanks to AMR.

Sport Your Colors Day: Wear your local youth team uniforms and sport your colors for FREE M-BRAVES TICKETS! As a thank you for your support, fans wearing local youth team gear can get free field-level tickets at the box office!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets. Click HERE to get the deal.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darius Vines (0-0, --) vs. TBA

Thursday, August 8 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 3.15) vs. TBA

Friday, August 9 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey. Also, join the Braves and Mississippi Forestry Commission for Smokey Bear's 80th Birthday Party. | Presented By Mississippi Forestry Commission

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. TBA

Saturday, August 10 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by Word of Life Church.

Gold Glove Charities Night: All players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys, each adorning the name of a child fighting cancer. The children participating are mainly from Batson Children's Hospital. Gold Glove volunteers will auction off these jerseys on the stadium concourse during the game via silent auction. 100% of proceeds go to Pediatric Cancer Research. Help the M-Braves strike out Pediatric Cancer with Gold Glove Charities!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. TBA

Sunday, August 11 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Free Bounce House Access: Every Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day for the rest of the season, Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. TBA

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Southern League Stories from August 6, 2024

