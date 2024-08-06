Gustavo Campero Named July Southern League Player of the Month

August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama- The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce outfielder Gustavo Campero has been named July Southern League Player of the Month on Tuesday.

With the honor, Campero is the first Trash Pandas player to win a monthly award in the 2024 season. It's the second time Campero has earned a monthly honor in his career after being named Northwest League Player of the Month in July of 2023.

Campero ended the month hitting 26-for-78 (.333) with four home runs and a team-leading 13 RBI.

The outfielder led the Southern League in total bases (50), doubles (eight), triples (two), slugging percentage (.641) and OPS (1.088).

Campero started the month on a 12-game hitting streak and recorded seven multi-hit games in July.

The Lorica, Columbia native walked (11) more times than he struck out (10).

Campero is the eighth player in Trash Pandas history to win a monthly award. He is the fifth hitter to win Player of the Month as a Trash Panda joining David MacKinnon (June 2021), Mitch Nay (August 2021), Trey Cabbage (April 2022) and Orlando Martinez (April 2023).

Campero and the Trash Pandas return to the field on Tuesday as they begin a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

