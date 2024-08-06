Martin's Ninth-Inning Triple Lifts Shuckers to Fifth Straight Comeback Win

August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Casey Martin on game day

MONTGOMERY, AL - With a two-RBI triple in the ninth inning from Casey Martin, the Biloxi Shuckers (52-48, 22-11) led for the first time on the night and ended the game with their fifth consecutive comeback win, a 6-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (58-45, 18-16) at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night. With the win, the Shuckers improved their Southern League-best record in the second half to 22-11.

The Biscuits took a 2-0 lead in the fourth with a two-RBI single from Dru Baker and extended it in the fifth with an RBI single from Carson Williams. The Shuckers, however, clawed back to make it a 3-1 game on a solo home run from Mike Boeve in the sixth down the right-field line. With the home run, Boeve extended his home run streak to three consecutive games, the longest by a Shuckers player and the second-longest by a Southern League player in 2024. Three batters later, after a Darrien Miller double, Eric Brown Jr. made it a one-run game with a double into left. A wild pitch then scored Brown to tie the game at three.

In the ninth, Adam Hall and Lamar Sparks both singled to begin the inning before Casey Martin, who entered in the seventh, smashed a two-run, go-ahead triple to center, making it 5-3. Mike Boeve then scored Martin with a bouncing single into right, making it 6-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Justin Yeager needed just 10 pitches to retire the side in order, earning his 14 th save of the year. Sam Gardner (2-2) earned the win after two scoreless innings with three strikeouts while Jack Hartman (1-1) took the loss for the Biscuits.

At the plate, Mike Boeve (2-for-4) and Darrien Miller (2-for-4) both tallied multiple hits while Eric Brown Jr. (1-for-2, 2 BB) reached base three times for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Wednesday with Brett Wichrowski (2-1, 4.42) scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Adam Leverett (5-3, 3.52) for the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Riverwalk Stadium. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

